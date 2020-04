هيونداي تستعد لغزو الأسواق بـ Creta الجديدة كليا!

The new #HyundaiCreta is here, with a 1.4 turbo-petrol and DCT gearbox!

We may not have our review of the car online just yet, but it is in the April 2020 issue of the magazine. You can download a digital copy for free from our website: https://t.co/9PkNsnMEFO! pic.twitter.com/1zMRkngvQ6

— evoIndia «@evoIndia» March 30, 2020